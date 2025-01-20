Firefighters save 80-year-old woman from burning home in San Diego

An 80-year-old woman was saved from a single-family home structure fire by San Diego firefighters Sunday evening according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire took place at around 6:30 p.m. and was located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Churchward St. and San Jacinto Dr. according to SDFD.

The victim, who was transported to a local hospital, is said to have suffered from smoke inhalation and unknown burn injuries. At this time, no injuries have been reported for the responding firefighters.

At around 7 p.m. the fire was out, and firefighters were clearing the scene according to the San Diego Fire Department.

SDFD is now investigating the cause of the fire.