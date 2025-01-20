San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

Firefighters save 80-year-old woman from burning home in San Diego

The victim, who was transported to a local hospital, is said to have suffered from smoke inhalation and unknown burn injuries. At this time, no injuries have been reported for the responding firefighters.

By Natanya Faitelson

An 80-year-old woman was saved from a single-family home structure fire by San Diego firefighters Sunday evening according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire took place at around 6:30 p.m. and was located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Churchward St. and San Jacinto Dr. according to SDFD.

At around 7 p.m. the fire was out, and firefighters were clearing the scene according to the San Diego Fire Department.

SDFD is now investigating the cause of the fire.

