Firefighters Battling Vegetation Fire in University Heights

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Police Department responded to a brush fire in University Heights Saturday.

The fire was first reported to be one acre around 5:30 p.m., the SDFD said.

Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters said the fire grew to one and a half acres.

According to SDPD Officer Buttle, evacuations are in place on the north side of the 4700 block of Panorama Drive.

HAPPENING NOW: Vegetation fire in University Heights, several homes evacuated by @SDPD. Copter 3 made all the difference in containing the fire to 1.5 acres in coordination with ground crews working in the extremely heavy brush fueling the fire.#SDFDStrikeTeam1#SDFDStrikeTeam3 pic.twitter.com/8dx75Hyhcv — SDFD (@SDFD) September 5, 2021

No structures are being immediately threatened, but some are impacted, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.