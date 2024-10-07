Wildfires

Firefighters make quick work of vegetation fire in Hillcrest

The fire in Hillcrest began after 3 p.m. and is burning near where state Route 163 intersects with University Avenue.

By Eric S. Page

Fire crews mopping up hot spots Monday afternoon after a brush fire sparked in Hillcrest near state Route 163.
At the same time a large blaze was burning near Campo, other firefighters were sent out to a second fire in Hillcrest on Monday afternoon.

The fire in Hillcrest began after 3 p.m. and charred a hillside near where state Route 163 intersects with University Avenue.

At least seven ground crews, and two firefighting aircraft are fighting the fire, with more than 40 firefighters were assigned to the fire, which had been extinguished by 4:30 p.m., other than hot spots. Fire officials expected the crews to remain on scene for several hours mopping up hot spots.

Wildfires
