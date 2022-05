Dozens of firefighters are battling a brush fire in Otay Mesa near the border Tuesday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. at 5353 Airway Rd. in Otay Mesa. SDFD said the brush fire was at one and one half acres at 4:15 p.m. and no structures were threatened, and no road closures were in place.

One & 1/2 acre brush fire at Airway & Caliente in South Bay. No structures threatened or road closures. Several crews working the fire. #airwayfire pic.twitter.com/nz5qS9GHLz — SDFD (@SDFD) May 10, 2022

Several crews have responded to the fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.