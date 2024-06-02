Firefighters battle large wildfire across US—Mexico border, near Otay Mountain Wilderness

Firefighters were battling a 300-acre wildfire that has crossed over the Mexican border from San Diego County, officials said Sunday.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons around 12:35 p.m. Saturday near Buttewig Canyon in the South Slope of the Otay Mountain Wilderness and border area, according to an incident report from Cal Fire.

There is no structure threat as the fire is burning in a rural area on the international border, with 200 acres burning on the U.S.-side and about 100 acres burning on the Mexican side, Cal Fire Public Information Officer Brent Pascua told NBC 7 San Diego.

Fire crews have a good handle on the fire, are employing a technique known as "back burning," and are taking advantage of the marine layer to help with fire containment before the weather gets hotter, Pascua told NBC 7.

Fire activity Saturday was low due to more humidity in the air from the marine layer. Firefighters will continue to work on increasing containment throughout the day, Cal Fire reported.

A total of 60 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, including five engines, two hand crews, two water tenders and three unnamed resources.