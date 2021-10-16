San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

Fire Crews Battling Junkyard Fire in Otay Mesa

Smoke can be seen in the South Bay as fire crews are battling a junkyard fire in Otay Mesa

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews are working from the air and the ground to put out a junkyard fire that sparked in Otay Mesa Saturday.

The fire was reported at around noon in the backlot of a junkyard located on Catus Road, south of State Route 905, San Diego Police said. According to SDFD, multiple vegetation fires that started near the yard have been put out.

No injuries have been reported or mandatory evacuations. The cause of the fire has not been released.

The Chula Vista Fire Department and Cal Fire San Diego are assisting in the firefight.

No other information was available.

