Brush Fire Closes Oceanside Harbor, Delays Trains

A brush fire broke out near the Oceanside Harbor Tuesday morning, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Firefighters confirmed the blaze in a tweet at 10:36 a.m.

In a photo of the scene, white smoke could be seen billowing from brush running along the inside of the harbor.

At 10:51 a.m., crews confirmed the fire had been contained, and firefighters were extinguishing the blaze.

The Oceanside Police Department said the Oceanside Harbor was closed to vehicle traffic as crews continued to work.

The Oceanside Fire Department said battling the fire involved the rail bridge in the area, which may cause significant delays. Police said the service was "halted for the next couple of hours."

The Oceanside Fire Department and the Oceanside Police Department responded to the scene.

No other information was available.

