OCEANSIDE

Fire at Oceanside Condo Displaces Family of 6

Firefighters were able to rescue a guinea pig in the blaze and reunited the pet with the family

By City News Service

A fire at an Oceanside condo duplex displaced a family of six, authorities said Tuesday.

The blaze was reported shortly after 7:05 p.m. Monday at a two-story duplex on Holiday Way, north of North River Road and state Route 67, said Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the window of an upstairs bedroom at the rear of the unit, Specht said.

Firefighters rescued a guinea pig while searching the house and kept the fire contained to a back bedroom, he said. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the family of six arrange for temporary lodging.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

