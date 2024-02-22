Fire at Midway District MMA gym prompts evacuations, closes road

A hotel was evacuated and roads were closed after an MMA gym in the Midway District went up in flames Thursday morning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the Victory MMA fitness center at around 6:20 a.m. and saw heavy flames pouring out of the second story.

A MMA class was in progress but all gym members had evacuated themselves before crews arrived and firefighters got to work tackling the fire, San Diego police said. A nearby Wyndham Garden hotel was also evacuated.

SDFD crews working a 2nd alarm fire at a fitness center - 3600 Midway Dr. All occupants exited b4 crews were at scene. Firefighters saw heavy smoke from the 2nd story as they arrived. Plz use caution in the area. #midwayfire pic.twitter.com/GtvRL5XGT2 — SDFD (@SDFD) February 22, 2024

Someone reported seeing the fire in the heating unit of the sauna, according to SDFD. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The fire was still burning around 7 a.m.

SDFD said Midway Drive was closed between Kemper and Duke streets as a result.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and it was not yet clear how much damage the fire caused.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.