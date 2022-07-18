Fire at La Mesa Grocery Store Prompts Large Response

A fire at a grocery store in La Mesa prompted a large firefighting response Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived at about 5:15 a.m. to the Vine Ripe Market on Fletcher Parkway, there was heavy smoke that made it difficult for firefighters to determine where the fire originated, Heartland Fire Department spokesperson Andy McKellar said.

Crews called for additional units to help. Video from SkyRanger 7 showed light smoke still rising from the building after 6 a.m.

The fire was eventually pinpointed to a produce refrigeration case and was halted, McKellar said.

The building sustained smoke and fire damage totaling about $100,000.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire to start. An investigation was ongoing.