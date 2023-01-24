Filling Chula Vista's Empty City Council Seat Could Take All Night

The Chula Vista City Council has a big decision to make Tuesday night. The mayor and three city councilmembers will select 1 of 10 applicants to fulfill the final two years of former Councilmember Steve Padilla’s term. Padilla, Chula Vista’s District 3 representative, was elected to the California Senate in December.

“If we’re here until midnight or past midnight, I take that as ‘this is important to the community,’” smiled applicant Griselda Delgado.

Delgado is currently the director of state and federal programs for the Sweetwater Union High School District. David Diaz is also one of the applicants. The current Outreach Lead for the San Diego County Registrar of Voters said he hoped to fill the seat for the next two years.

“An impact? Yes. Will I be able to make all the changes I would envision? Probably not,” he shrugged.

Tuesday night’s meeting is expected to be a marathon. The four elected officials will have a traditional council meeting with public comment. As part of that meeting, the council will interview all 10 applicants and decide who will become the newest councilmember. At least three of the elected officials must agree. That applicant will immediately be sworn into office during the meeting.

“I’m expecting it’s going to run at least to 11, if not midnight,” guessed Diaz.

“The position is important enough to have that discussion even if it takes us until 3 in the morning,” smiled Delgado.

Whoever receives the District 3 appointment will not be allowed to run for re-election in 2024.

The council decided in December to appoint a replacement as opposed to holding a special election.

“Had it been an election, perhaps a lot more citizens would have had their mind at ease,” said Diaz. “That being said, it would have been a much higher cost to the taxpayers.”

“I think we need to be respectful of the council, of the councilmembers and the mayor that made that decision,” added Delgado.