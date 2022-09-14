Chula Vista Mourns Simon Silva, City Attorney Candidate Who Succumbed to Cancer

The Chula Vista City Council honored a deputy city attorney who died after a battle with cancer. Simon Silva died Sep. 3 surrounded by his wife and two daughters.

Tuesday night, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said she would adjourn the meeting in memory of Silva, who served Chula Vista for 12 years.

“We lost a family member here. A very talented, ethical, and wonderful man and we should never forget Simon,” Mayor Salas said from the dais. “A real sad time that we are still trying to process.”

Silva had a lifetime of public service after graduating from law school at the University of San Diego. Salas said he was a Marine and a reserve sheriff's deputy.

“My group is taking it particularly hard,” offered City Attorney Glen Googins.

Googins said Silva was still working the week before he died. Silva had been in remission for two years.

“He represented the best of us, the consummate professional, and a real gentleman. A real gentleman lawyer completely dedicated to his craft,” said Googins. “His favorite role was being father to these two brilliant young ladies.”

Silva’s death also left voters with an interesting decision. In the June Primary, Silva received the most votes to become Chula Vista’s next city attorney and advanced to the November runoff. Election rules said he will remain on the November ballot despite his death. He was running against Dan Smith. If Simon Silva wins in November, the city will have to decide to hold a special election for the vacant seat or appoint a city attorney.