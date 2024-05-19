Man with ties to European royalty disappears in Malibu area

A 53-year-old New York man with ties to European royalty disappeared Saturday in the Malibu area.

Attilio Brillembourg was last seen at about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Murphy Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Brillembourg was described as white, 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with gray hair, green eyes and a tattoo on his upper thigh.

Detectives need your help locating missing person Attilio Brillembourg. To provide info anonymously, call LA Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477, smartphone:"P3Tips" App or by website: https://t.co/EolYt2qufe@acornnewspaper@TheMalibuTimes@991KBU@CityMalibu pic.twitter.com/uGIUmKFZmx — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) May 19, 2024

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes, according to the sheriff’s department, which said there is "concern for his well-being."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Details about the disappearance were not immediately available.

Brillembourg is the stepfather of 43-year-old Princess Tatiana, a member of the non-reigning Greek royal family and the Danish royal family who was born in Venezuela. The philanthropist, entrepreneur and author is the wife of Prince Nikolaos, son of Constantine II, who reigned as king of Greece until the country's monarchy was abolished in 1973.

Tatiana and Nikolaos, who married in August 2010, announced their separation last month.

Anyone who has seen Brillembourg or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.