Chula Vista Small Business Grant Program Mistakenly Sends Out Offer Letters

The City of Chula Vista partnered with the San Diego Foundation and Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to give $3.6 million in grants to small businesses and nonprofits.

But when it came to doling it out, some businesses — who were notified they’d receive the award — never got it.

Jamie Paris is a mother of two infants and runs a small public relations firm with two employees.

Like many small business owners, Paris struggled to keep it going during the pandemic.

“When COVID hit, a lot of businesses obviously decided to pause services,” Paris said.

At times she paid her employees but not herself, Paris said.

She was counting on the $10,000 grant from the Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund.

“I was really excited about that. I was really looking forward to receiving those funds, especially being a small business. It’s a lot of money," Paris said.

On Dec. 16, she received a letter from the SBDC. It indicated that Paris was selected because she met the established priorities by the City of Chula Vista to fund the hardest-hit businesses.

The $10,000 check was to be delivered by mail in January.

It didn’t arrive. Instead she received an apology letter from SBDC’s Executive Director Daniel Fitzgerald. It states that unfortunately, due to a data transfer error, the letter was sent in error.

“I never really thought something like this would even happen, especially from the city, “ Paris said.

In part of an emailed statement to NBC 7, Fitzgerald wrote, "When notifications were sent out to the awardees, our system also notified some applicants that are eligible and met some, but not all of the priorities.”

The SBDC identified the number of applicants who received retracted awards, only as “some.”

“It was a huge surprise and really just caught me off guard,” Paris said.

Paris could still be selected in the second round. Those notices won’t go out until February.

Frankly, she’s not holding her breath.

NBC 7 reached out to the city of Chula Vista. A spokesperson says the City of Chula Vista provides the money for the Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund. The program is being administered through the San Diego Foundation and the Small Business Development Center.