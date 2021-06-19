Fernando Tatis Jr. Leaves Padres Game With Injury

It's a scene Padres fans despise watching unfold: Fernando Tatis Jr. leaving a game early because of an injury.

Tatis was removed in the 5th inning of Saturday night's game against the Reds. The all-world shortstop dove to his right trying to field a ground ball, landing awkwardly on his upper body. He immediately writhed in pain, casting a packed Petco Park into an eerie silence.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 22-year-old superstar seemed to be favoring his shoulders as he walked off the field accompanied by team trainers. Tatis has battled shoulder issues throughout his career. He aggravated his left shoulder on a defensive play during a Cactus League game and suffered a subluxation (partial dislocation) in the first week of the season.

Tatis has slightly altered his style of play to protect the shoulder. He changed his swing to finish with two hands instead of one and slides feet-first more often than headfirst.

NBC 7 will update this story when specifics of the injury are available.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.