Father and son arrested in connection to stabbing death in San Diego

A father and sonwere arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded around 4:50 p.m. Friday to reports of an altercation in the neighborhood of Grant Hill, near the intersection of 27th Street and L Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A man was found by officers at the scene with at least one stab wound and additional damage to his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly afterward, the department reported.

The victim was described as a 36-year-old man, but his name was not immediately available.

The adult suspects, two men and a 37-year-old father, were taken to County Jail. The father, Emilio Torres, was treated at a hospital before being booked, and his son was taken to Juvenile Hall.

Police said the suspects and the victim had been involved in a prior altercation related to vandalism at the same location about one month ago. During the fight, the suspect's vehicle was damaged by a rock and a bat and subsequently crashed into a power pole, the department added.

The victim's 15-year-old son was temporarily detained by officers at the scene, then released to his mother. Authorities said he will not be facing charges.

Anyone with information about the fight or stabbing was urged to call the SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.