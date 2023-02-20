Family Member ID's Clairemont Shooting Victim as San Diego Rapper

The man who was killed in a daylight shooting at a Clairemont recreation center was a San Diego-based rapper, the victim's family told NBC 7.

Caesar Lopez, 22, who goes by the stage name Alo Bandz, was fatally shot in the chest multiple times on Sunday following a confrontation at the North Clairemont Recreation Center, according to a cousin of the man. The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said it is still searching for two men who were seen arguing with Lopez prior to the shooting.

According to SDPD, the violence happened at 11:50 a.m. at 4421 Bannock Ave. There, one of the two men arguing with Lopez took out a handgun and opened fire on the victim. The gunman and his companion then ran off through the park.

Lopez was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m., SDPD said. Police are still searching for the suspects.

"There are multiple people that did see portions of this particular shooting. We've received conflicting information on suspect descriptions at this point, so we don't have any information to put out exactly at this point until we have a chance to interview witnesses further," said SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Laura Laboube, a resident of the area, said she was at her son's house when she heard the gunshots. Since the incident, she says residents have been shaken up.

"I usually take my grandson to the park up here. I watch him on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and I take him up to this park to play so it's a bit worrisome right now if I'm going to take him back to this park or not," Laboube said.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been urged to reach out to SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.