Fallbrook water main break causes road closure

A water main break in the Fallbrook community of North San Diego County prompted a road closure in the 3900 block of Palomar Drive on Saturday morning, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

Crews have arrived on scene and closed Palomar Drive from El Nido Drive to Singletree Place due to severe roadway damage.

Water pressure may be impacted in the area, according to North County Fire Protection District.

"Please use an alternate route," fire officials wrote on X, formerly known as twitter.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page as more information arrives into the newsroom.