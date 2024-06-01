North County

Fallbrook water main break causes road closure

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A water main break in the Fallbrook community of North San Diego County prompted a road closure in the 3900 block of Palomar Drive on Saturday morning, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

Crews have arrived on scene and closed Palomar Drive from El Nido Drive to Singletree Place due to severe roadway damage.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Water pressure may be impacted in the area, according to North County Fire Protection District.

"Please use an alternate route," fire officials wrote on X, formerly known as twitter.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page as more information arrives into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

North CountyFallbrook
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us