Experience A Mouthful Of Flavors At Downtown Chula Vista's Annual ‘Taste Of Third' Event

The event that all foodies have been waiting for is back once again! Downtown Chula Vista takes on 'Taste of Third' for another year of spectacular worldly cuisine on Thursday, March 23rd from 4pm to 8pm.

Something for Everyone to Enjoy

Participants will have a chance to enjoy a variety of flavors, bites and sips from all over the world with their 'Taste of Third' Passport, all while listening to live music and walking around the beautiful South Bay neighborhood.

“I can’t believe we’re already gearing up for yet another year of the Taste of Third!”, said Dominic Li Mandri, District Manager of the Downtown Chula Vista Association. “Seeing not only locals of the neighborhood but visitors from all over come together to celebrate the businesses along Third Avenue is something truly incredible. Whether you fall in love with your favorite restaurant all over again or find a new business to try out next, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s event.”

'Taste of Third' Passport

Once checking in at Memorial Park on Third Avenue, attendees will receive their 'Taste of Third' Passport which allows them to make a stop at each of the participating businesses and pick up their “tastes” at their leisure. A limited number of Early bird tickets are now available and will be priced at $40, plus a service fee. Once early bird tickets sell out, General Sale tickets will be available for $45, plus a service fee.

For more information on this year’s event, click here!