Events, School Board Meetings Set in Wake of Tortillas Being Thrown at Coronado Vs. Orange Glen Basketball Game

What to Know Coronado High School's boys basketball team played against the boys from Escondido's Orange Glen High School in the regional CIF championship on June 19, 2021

Coronado beat Orange Glen 60-57 in the tense, close game

After the game, those on the Coronado side allegedly threw tortillas at the athletes from Orange Glen -- a predominantly Latino team -- in an act that some viewed as being racist

The aftermath of a tortilla-throwing incident at the end of a high school basketball game in San Diego County’s Coronado community continues to ripple through the county, with news briefings and school board meetings set to discuss the act, which some have deemed as racist.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here's what's next in the incident-gone-viral.

Coronado high school students were seen throwing tortillas at Orange-Glen students after Coronado won the CIF championship basketball game Sunday. NBC 7's Amber Frias reports on what happened.

The Aftermath of the Tortilla Incident

As news of the tortilla-throwing incident continues to spread through San Diego County and online this week, four events were planned Tuesday.

At 12 p.m., the North County Equity & Justice Coalition, Gente Unida, and the Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego planned to hold a news briefing in front of Coronado High School on Coronado Island.

At 5 p.m., a news briefing was planned in front of the Escondido Unified High School District Office that would include members from CAIR, BIPOC Educators Association, San Diego American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), the North County Immigration Task Force (NCITF), and community members.

At 5 p.m., special meetings were planned by both the Coronado Unified School Board and the Escondido Union High School District.

NBC 7 is following the developments at each of these events throughout the day and we will bring you updates here.

Coronado High School's basketball team took the win on Saturday night, but instead of celebrating in good fashion, the team turned their win into what is now being called an act of racism, reports NBC 7's Melissa Adan.

What Happened? Coronado Vs. Orange Glen and the Throwing of the Tortillas

On the evening of June 19, Coronado High School – a predominantly white high school on Coronado Island in San Diego County – played a CIF championship boys basketball game against Orange Glen High School – a predominantly Latino team from San Diego’s North County.

The high-stakes game was action-packed and close.

In the end, Coronado beat Orange Glen by 3 points, winning 60-57.

Coronado High School's basketball team took the win on Saturday night, but instead of celebrating in good fashion, the team turned their win into what is now being called an act of racism, reports NBC 7's Melissa Adan.

But what came next is what ended up stirring major controversy – and going viral on social media.

After the final buzzer, as the teams from each side were shaking hands, players from Coronado threw tortillas at the team from Escondido and – according to Orange Glen’s coaches – told them to get out of their gym.

“The [Coronado] head coach and the assistant coach came over to our bench and kind of said some words that were inappropriate and told us that we should take our kids and 'get the F out' because we were a bunch of losers,” Lizardo Reynoso, assistant coach for Orange Glen High School, told NBC 7 over the weekend.

Orange Glen head coach Chris Featherly said after that, he approached the coaches to express how inappropriate he thought the actions of the home team were.

“As we approached their bench, not physically, just kind of went over there with our choice of words, let them know how unclassy we felt that was and how disgusting, disrespectful it was to do that,” Featherly explained. “Then, tortillas were being thrown in our direction. That’s beyond disrespect; you’re going beyond.”

Then, tortillas were being thrown in our direction. That's beyond disrespect; you're going beyond. Chris Featherly, Head Coach of Orange Glen High School's boys basketball team

Many people felt the throwing of the tortillas from a predominantly white team at a predominantly Latino team was racist, including some Orange Glen High School players and parents.

“It’s racist and it was planned,” said Andres Rivera, father of an Orange Glen player.

“For it being my last game, I think it was pretty bad,” Orange Glen player Christian Martinez said. “You don't want to go down with an ‘L’ but also the extra stuff like the tortillas and all the smack talking with the coaches. That was really disrespectful.”

You don't want to go down with an ‘L’ but also the extra stuff like the tortillas and all the smack talking with the coaches. That was really disrespectful. Christian Martinez, Orange Glen High School basketball player

More than 80% of the Orange Glen High School student body are Latino. The majority of Coronado High School's student population is white.

The Buzz on Social Media

The tortilla-throwing incident caused a lot of commotion on social media, with many people saying the move was simply mean and uncalled for.

In a Twitter post, Coronado head coach J.D. Laaperi wrote, "Unfortunately a community member brought tortillas and distributed them which was unacceptable and racist in nature. I do not condone this behavior Coronado High School does not condone this behavior and is already taking appropriate action."

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez tweeted that Coronado High School "should be sanctioned by CIF or stripped of their championship."

Bottom line: Coronado High School should be sanctioned by CIF or stripped of their championship. We should have universal condemnation of this activity. Parents in SD County know that racist taunts against latino athletes are too commonplace. It’s time to stop it. — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) June 20, 2021

She also tweeted that if this is truly a "teaching moment," there should also be "real consequences" for the teens who are nearly adults.

"This behavior is unacceptable and reprehensible," Vargas tweeted. "The adults in the room need to do better and teach their kids/athletes better."

💯 Agree! @CoronadoUnified has had trouble passing anti discrimination policies, this behavior is unacceptable and reprehensible, the adults in the room need to do better and teach their kids/athletes better. As a community, we me must address this wrong. https://t.co/A0g5MAC0c6 — Supervisor Nora Vargas (@SupNoraVargas) June 20, 2021

Gonzalez is also part of the Latino Caucus, which called the tortilla-throwing incident an act of hate and called on "the CIF to take strong action to hold the responsible students and school accountable for these hateful, violating acts.”

San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas also hopped on Twitter to talk about the tortilla incident, responding to Gonzalez's tweet.

The Coronado Police Department posted a message on Facebook condemning the incident at the high school basketball game.

“We are extremely disturbed by the behavior of some of those attending last night’s basketball game. Their actions are completely unacceptable,” the Coronado Police Department’s Facebook post read, in part. “Coronado Unified School District has promised a full investigation into this incident.”

'It Hurts': Outage From the Community

News of what happened at the high school basketball game spread through San Diego County over the weekend and this week.

Many felt compelled to speak out about the incident, including a 12-year-old Coronado resident who staged a one-woman protest at Coronado High School on Monday.

"I just came from my physical therapy, but it bothered me enough to go home and make this sign," said the Coronado resident, who only wanted to be identified as Lelea.

Her sign read, "Shame on you Coronado HS racist basketball team."

Meanwhile, the incident is getting attention from national groups like the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

LULAC's Vice President of Young Adults Andres Rodriguez said the incident wasn't a heat of the moment exchange. He said it was planned. And it was mean.

"This took preparation, this took actually getting people together to buy the tortillas, to distribute them, and pretty much in unison throwing them at the Latino players," Rodriguez said.

The Coronado Unified School District Governing Board addressed the incident in a letter to the Orange Glen community Monday afternoon, calling the acts "egregious, demeaning and disrespectful."

"We fully condemn the racism, classism, and colorism which fueled the actions of the perpetrators and fully support the statement by Superintendent Mueller released earlier this morning. On behalf of the CUSD School Board, we extend a full and formal apology to the Orange Glen High School athletes, known as the Patriots, as well as their peers, parents, teachers, and staff," the statement read, in part.

On Sunday, Coronado Unified High School's Superintendent released a statement about the incident. It reads, in part:

“Swift action will be taken to address all those involved, and they will be held accountable. it is our hope to create opportunities to dialogue with the orange glen community in an attempt to repair.”

CIF also released a statement, reading in part:

“The CIF prohibits discrimination or any acts that are disrespectful or demeaning toward a member school, student-athlete, or school community…Upon receipt and review of incident reports from both schools, the CIF will determine the appropriate next steps.”

While the investigation is underway, parents, students, and coaches hope the Coronado High School basketball team realizes that what they did was unacceptable.

“They’ve worked hard all year, and so has Coronado, and to be overshadowed by some stupidity, it hurts," said Reynoso.

Dr. Anne Staffieri, the Superintendent of Schools from the Escondido Union High School District, released a message Tuesday about the incident, too, calling the behavior “ugly and unacceptable.”

Staffieri said the district has gotten many calls from community groups to facilitate “restorative meetings between the students” and, while she said those meetings are important and “must happen,” the district isn’t ready to have those just yet, as the investigation is ongoing.

“We are currently investigating the situation to gather all the facts and understand the sequence of events. After we have the facts and the full picture, it will be appropriate for the students to face one another, to confront, discuss and grow stronger through honest discussions and sincere apologies, and I am confident that both school districts will work to make this happen,” Staffieri’s statement read.

“Hard work and perseverance through a pandemic finally had two high school basketball teams facing off in the regional championship game. The student athletes were giving it their all on the court only to have what should have been a celebratory event devolve into an unthinkable experience. It should not have happened, but it did,” she continued. “Now, we must use this focused attention to make a few points clear to our Escondido school community in general and our students, specifically. We do not tolerate behavior that seeks to marginalize, diminish or devalue a person for any reason, including race, religion or gender identity.”

Staffieri said groups must work together to look “head-on at divisive behavior, call it out, and work to eliminate it.”

She said the Board of Education would discuss a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting to “denounce racism, racial discrimination, and the district’s support for equity, safety, and well-being of all students.”

NBC 7 reached out to Coronado Unified School District regarding the basketball coach and assistant coach's alleged involvement in a verbal exchange before the tortillas were thrown. NBC 7 has not yet heard back from the district about that matter.

According to Coronado Police, the male adult who brought the tortillas has been identified but the rest of the incident remains under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information can reach out to the Coronado Police Department at (619) 522-7350.