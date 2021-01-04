Escondido Seeing Rise in COVID-19 Cases Within First Week of New Year

Coronavirus cases are climbing across San Diego County at an accelerated pace. In the North County, some cities are seeing a large increase of COVID-19 cases this first week of the new year.

In Escondido there were 1,049 new cases reported in the last seven days.

"We have to be very safe, we have to make sure that people understand that we're doing everything that we can to keep things safe and sanitary and socially distant," said Samantha Nawrocki.

Nawrocki owns Manzanita Roasting Company and Coffee House. She opened her second location two months ago in Escondido.

"We opened this up in November right in the middle of the pandemic," said Nawrocki. "We got automatic doors on one side, big roll up doors here we always have open, so people can come in get their drink, get their food, sit outside or go to the park."

The coffee shop hopes to be part of the effort to revitalize Grand Avenue, but opening up during a pandemic has its challenges, especially when there are neighboring businesses defying public orders.

"There is a fine line of supporting and then I see other businesses that aren't respecting the rules and I think if you're respectful of the rules and following guidelines then it's OK to support a business," said Sara Hayword. "But, if you're not supporting those rules then it's just spreading it to other people."

Escondido's Deputy City Manager Joanna Axelrod told NBC 7 via email that the city is taking a proactive approach in balancing public health orders while also supporting local businesses.

"Since March, the City of Escondido has taken a proactive approach in an effort to keep our community healthy and safe while supporting our local business and healthcare community," Axelrod said.

There are many factors that contribute to the rise of COVID-19 like essential workers possibly being exposed, or families struggling to isolate in multigenerational housing, and the issue of people not following public health orders.

"If there's any kind of light to this is that it brought more attention to all these small businesses," said Nawrocki.