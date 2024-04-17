Escondido police continue search for missing man, this time with K-9s

Escondido police are not giving up the search for a missing man whose truck was found without him more than a week ago.

Officers alongside deputies with San Diego County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue team on Tuesday morning went back to the last known location of 54-year-old William Purper in the hopes they can locate the reported missing person. A K-9 unit was also in tow.

Purper was last seen on April 8, at around 1 p.m. in the 24000 block of Abalar Way in the San Diego Country Estates, EPD said. He was reported missing later that day.

On Tuesday, April 9, at around 2:40 a.m. EPD located Purper's truck parked at 18379 San Pasqual Valley Road at the Clevenger Canyon North Trail entrance. EPD and SDSO have used air support, drones and more to locate Purper, but he has, so far, not been located.

Purper is described as 6'1", 220 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white sunglasses and blue basketball shorts.

EPD is seeking anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen Purper on the trails or surrounding area to call Sgt. Todd Gimenez at (760) 839-4914 or the non-emergency line at (760) 839-4722 and reference case 24003231.