Escondido PD Releases Footage From Deadly Shootout That Killed Pursuit Suspect

The Escondido Police Department released officer-worn camera footage showing a pursuit and shootout that left a suspect dead last month.

Jonathan Carroll, 38, was shot following a pursuit through Escondido on Sept. 17. Carroll was wanted for allegedly shooting at another driver on Pennsylvania Avenue the same night, according to EPD.

Warning: This video features graphic imagery and language.

On Friday EPD released a video summarizing the incident with Chief Ed Varso narrating. Varso said the video was released so the public could have a "better understanding" of what happened.

The video included parts of a 911 call made by a passenger of a car allegedly shot at by Carroll. The passenger said someone else in the car had been hit by gunfire and they were on their way to the hospital. EPD's video included images of the 911 caller's vehicle and pictures of bullet holes and bullet casings inside.

After the alleged car-to-car shooting, Varso said an EPD officer spotted Carroll on the road and tried to pull him over. Carroll didn't stop and a pursuit followed.

Officer-worn camera footage from Officer Chandler Hoppal, the officer who attempted to pull Carroll over, was also included. It starts from inside Officer Hoppal's vehicle as he chases Carroll. Hoppal can be heard giving details of the pursuit over his radio. He stated that Carroll had reached speeds as high as 110 mph during the chase.

Carroll eventually crashed as he turned right onto Encino Drive from Bear Valley Parkway. Officer Hoppal, the only officer following Carroll closely at that time, stopped his vehicle in the intersection about 50 feet behind Carroll's disabled Mercedes SUV, Varso said.

EPD said Carroll exited his vehicle with a handgun drawn at Hoppal and immediately fired a shot. In the video, Hoppal, already out of his vehicle, can be seen lifting his firearm into his body camera's view and firing back 12 times. Carroll's second shot was let off in between Hoppal's burst of gunfire.

Varso said the gunbattle lasted just 3.27 seconds.

Carroll was shot in his head, body and arm, according to EPD. He was taken to Palomar Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

EPD investigators said the handgun Carroll fired was an unserialized "ghost gun," which means it can't be traced if used in a crime. They said they also found an unserialized handgun in the glovebox of Carroll's SUV, and an unserialized AR-style rifle and hundreds of rounds of pistol and rifle ammunition in his trunk.

Officer Hoppal was not injured in the incident was on leave, per department policy, as of Sep. 23, EPD said.

"One of our most fundamental obligations is to stand in between members of our community and those who intend to harm them," Varso said in the summary video. "Officer Hoppal did just that and I have little doubt that he prevented further harm to innocent members of our community."

Anyone with information can contact the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4722 or Detective Chris Zack, (760) 839-4404.