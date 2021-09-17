Escondido Police Shoot Suspect Following Chase

Escondido police shot a suspect who is believed to be related to an earlier shooting behind a Walmart, following a chase, EPD Sgt. Heath said.

The earlier shooting was reported at around 5 p.m. when Escondido police received a call about a person shot behind a Walmart. The person was shot in the back but has a non-life threatening wound, Heath said.

Officers later located a vehicle believed to be involved in the Walmart shooting near Citrus Avenue and Washington Avenue, when a short chase started.

Heath said the chase ended with the police shooting. What prompted police to open fire -- and how many officers discharged their weapons -- remained unclear Friday evening.

Heath said the suspect sustained a "head injury from a gunshot wound" and was transported to a local hospital.

#Escondido Officer involved shooting after a short chase. Started at Big Lots ended at Bear Valley Pkwy and Encino Dr.#NBC7 pic.twitter.com/EUOiC898E2 — Dave Summers (@DaveSummersNBC7) September 18, 2021

The man's condition and name were not immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

