Escondido Police Shoot Suspect Following Chase

By NBC 7 Staff and City News Service

Escondido police shot a suspect who is believed to be related to an earlier shooting behind a Walmart, following a chase, EPD Sgt. Heath said.

The earlier shooting was reported at around 5 p.m. when Escondido police received a call about a person shot behind a Walmart. The person was shot in the back but has a non-life threatening wound, Heath said.

Officers later located a vehicle believed to be involved in the Walmart shooting near Citrus Avenue and Washington Avenue, when a short chase started.

Heath said the chase ended with the police shooting. What prompted police to open fire -- and how many officers discharged their weapons -- remained unclear Friday evening.

Heath said the suspect sustained a "head injury from a gunshot wound" and was transported to a local hospital.

The man's condition and name were not immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

