Deputies said a man, who was reportedly drunk, broke into an Escondido house and raided the homeowner’s refrigerator.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department got a trespassing call Sunday morning at around 7:45 a.m.

A man allegedly entered an Escondido home on Palomino Drive and took food from the refrigerator, according to SDSO.

He was seen walking down a road behind the Escondido house.

Deputies described the man as in his 20s.

He was last seen wearing a blank tank top and a blue hoodie.

Aerial Support to Regional Enforcement Agencies (ASTREA) was called in to help look for the suspect.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.