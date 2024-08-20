Escondido family mourns boy, 14, who died days after hit-and-run

A young teenage boy who was skateboarding was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the 1100 block of North Fig Street died Monday at a hospital, the Escondido Police Department announced Tuesday.

Angel Ornelas Jr., 14, was struck shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the EPD. The driver who hit the boy is still being sought.

The 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Escondido. The driver took off. NBC 7's Dave Summers reports.

At 9:26 p.m. that night, a 911 caller reported that the victim was unconscious in the street and a vehicle was heard speeding south away from the scene, police said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Escondido Police spokesman Paul Smyth told NBC 7 that witnesses described the vehicle as a dark gray sedan.

Paramedics took Angel, an Escondido resident, to a trauma center for treatment of severe injuries, police said.

When neighbors Evelyn Torres and her husband heard the collision, they thought their SUV was hit, they told NBC 7 last week

"We are shook up because we didn't expect to see someone seriously injured," Torres said in Spanish on Friday.

Torres said Angel, who had just started at Escondido High School as a freshman, was wearing a dark hoodie and was facedown in agony on the street. While her son directed traffic around Angel, her daughter called 911.

"I feel very scared, very shocked, very sad," Torres said. "We couldn't sleep last night."

Escondido police told NBC 7 last week that the incident appears to have been an accident and why the driver left is a mystery.

Family members told NBC 7 on Tuesday that they planned a vigil on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the site where Angel was hit by the sedan.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Officer Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.