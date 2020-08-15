Entertainment Industry Turns to Drive-in Concerts During Pandemic

Just about every industry has been adapting to outdoor operations since the start of the pandemic, including the entertainment industry.

Acoustic Spot Talent presented “Chords and Cars” -- a live, drive-in concert at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Saturday night. Concert goers were able to listen along using their radios if they chose to keep their windows rolled up.

“It’s been a very different time the last few months and it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up on,” said Sara Carruthers from Encinitas.

She and her husband, Josh, said they hadn’t been to a concert since January.

“Yup, it’s been a while,” said Josh.

It was a first-time experience for most.

“We’ve been to some drive-in movies during the COVID situation, but this is the first drive-in concert,” said Dan W., from downtown San Diego.

It was a first-time experience for headliner Whitney Shay, too, who said she had been preparing her performance for months.

“I’m ready to get back out there,” said Shay.

People cheered and honked for the artists.

“We spaced all the cones out, fifteen feet apart, to make sure everyone’s got space between the cars,” said Josh Jose Williford, founder of Spot Acoustic Talent. He organized the event and said he hopes it’s the first of many.

“It’s been really tough for all of us to not be working. This is a little light at the end of the tunnel for us. Hopefully, a way for us to move forward, provide music for the community, provide work for the musicians and also, my family -- a little bit of work is appreciated,” said Williford.