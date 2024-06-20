North County

Chase in North County ends in crash and standoff, authorities say

The suspect was taken into custody before 10:30 p.m.

By Danielle Smith

A sheriff’s car is shown in this undated image.
NBC 7

A chase that started in Encinitas ended in a crash and standoff Thursday night in Oceanside, authorities said.

Deputies received a call about criminal threats in Encinitas just after 8:30 p.m. They found the male suspect in the 700 block of Regal Road in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The suspect was driving a vehicle and didn't stop when deputies attempted a traffic stop, prompting a pursuit, SDSO said.

As the suspect was traveling north on Interstate 5, the department said deputies used spike strips to deflate the vehicle's tires, which caused the vehicle to strike a guardrail and rollover near State Route 78.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The suspect still refused to get out of the vehicle following the single-vehicle collision, authorities said.

All lanes of northbound and southbound I-5 were stopped while officers negotiated with the suspect, who was taken into custody before 10:30 p.m.

As of 10:30 p.m., the northbound lanes remain closed.

Local

Things to Do in San Diego 7 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: San Diego Beer Weekend, San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival and more

San Diego 13 hours ago

12-year-old San Diegan beats leukemia with the help of music

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

North County
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us