Chase in North County ends in crash and standoff, authorities say

A chase that started in Encinitas ended in a crash and standoff Thursday night in Oceanside, authorities said.

Deputies received a call about criminal threats in Encinitas just after 8:30 p.m. They found the male suspect in the 700 block of Regal Road in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect was driving a vehicle and didn't stop when deputies attempted a traffic stop, prompting a pursuit, SDSO said.

As the suspect was traveling north on Interstate 5, the department said deputies used spike strips to deflate the vehicle's tires, which caused the vehicle to strike a guardrail and rollover near State Route 78.

The suspect still refused to get out of the vehicle following the single-vehicle collision, authorities said.

All lanes of northbound and southbound I-5 were stopped while officers negotiated with the suspect, who was taken into custody before 10:30 p.m.

As of 10:30 p.m., the northbound lanes remain closed.

No other details were immediately available.