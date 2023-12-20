Encinitas-based nonprofit combats food insecurity with pay-what-you-can farm stand

For some, providing fresh produce can be extremely difficult.

According to Feeding San Diego, nearly 300,000 San Diegans face food insecurity. Of that number, nearly 80,000 are children.

But one local nonprofit is trying to change that.

More than 80% of the food grown at Coastal Roots Farm is donated to San Diegans in need, according to Kesha Dorsey with the organization. At the farm, providing food is just as important as taking care of the land the food comes from and teaching others to do the same.

You might surprised to know that about a mile from the Encinitas coastline, you’ll find a nearly 70-acre property growing organic produce.

“We are a certified organic farm,” Ellie Honan, grants and impact manager for Coastal Roots Farm, said.

One goal here is to get this produce into the hands of those who need it most.

“Nutritious food is at the heart of so many aspects of healthy living,” Honan said. “And so often that’s something that people are not able to afford. Organic food, and particularly local food, is extremely expensive.”

Most of the food grown at the farm comes at no cost to the consumers, who are, in this case, San Diegans facing food insecurity.

“People can get up to $30 in produce at no cost,” Honan said. That’s at their pay-what-you-can farm stand, open two days a week.

“Folks come up, sometimes consistently, for our farm stand. They take the bus up because this is the only place they can get this quality of produce,” Adam McCurdy, director of farm production and distribution said.

The food they grow finds its way to people well beyond the farm, with distribution sites at Vista Community Clinic, as well as assisting low-income military members and veterans, low-income seniors and tribal communities.

As Honan puts it, it is rooted in quality that is focused on climate action and a goal to preserve and protect the land that grows this bounty.

“Every aspect, from how we’re growing the food to water usage to pesticide usage to synthetic fertilizer usage, we really focus on that and minimizing the environmental impact,” Honan said.

Here, Honan says the focus is on regenerative soil practices. Part of it means the soil isn’t tilled.

“When you till, you’re turning up carbon that bines with oxygen that creates a CO2 emission,” Honan said.

“We’re trying to build the soil first to then build the resiliency of our plants,” McCurdy said.

It’s just one of the processes staff want to pass on to the next generation to show them how the food they eat can go from farm to table while minimizing environmental impacts.

“We have a whole education program that serves 10,000 youth each year through our STEM Education program,” Honan said.

Honan, who works on fundraising efforts for the farm, says the donations provided to the community are made through fundraising. She says when people donate, it’s supporting those food donations, and operations at the farm, in addition to education programs offered to youth. Right now, the farm is in its annual fundraising, working towards $150,000 in donations that will be matched.

“We support those donations through fundraising,” Honan said.

It's all to feed people in need while caring for and learning about the environment.

“Kind of bridging that climate resiliency with the food access,” Honan said.