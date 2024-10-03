State Bar seizes law office of El Cajon woman accused of posing as attorney

The State Bar of California has seized the law office of an El Cajon woman who was allegedly pretending to be an immigration and family law attorney, authorities said Wednesday.

The State Bar's Office of Chief Trial Counsel says Maria Leanos held herself out to be a licensed attorney at her East County law office and through her advertising of her legal services on social media.

Leanos allegedly operated her business as the Law Office of Maria Leanos, Latino Unidos Immigration, or Mejia Income Tax.

After her niece filed a complaint with the State Bar last year, Leanos responded to an inquiry by identifying herself as an immigration consultant, rather than an attorney, officials said. The State Bar says Leanos was registered as an immigration consultant from 2017 through 2020, but was not registered or bonded as an immigration consultant at the time of the investigation.

"From her law office business signs to firsthand accounts and inconsistent statements, Ms. Leanos' actions provide ample evidence that she engaged in the unauthorized practice of law," said George Cardona, the State Bar's Chief Trial Counsel. "As reported to the State Bar, it appears that she misrepresented her status and qualifications to immigrants in need of legitimate legal representation."

Any current or former clients of Leanos seeking the return of their files were advised to contact the State Bar at 213-765-1649.