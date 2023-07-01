El Cajon neighbors worried about dogs allegedly abandoned inside home

In El Cajon's Greenfield Mobile Estates Community sits a home where dogs who appear to be abandoned howl from the windows.

“I noticed that there are two dogs inside and no one was living inside and it's been over a week now and I’m kind worried about the dogs that are living in there,” resident Amin Avalos said.

The residents of the house have been known to own several dogs.

The owners are said to have come to the house occasionally to feed the dogs, but according to neighbors, that appeared to stop in recent weeks.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“I’ve known these people since I’ve moved in here about six or seven years ago and they have always had dogs, not just two, a lot of dogs and I don’t know why they left those two dogs in here if they love their animals,” resident Epifanio Hernandez said.

Neighbors have taken matters into their own hands in order to help the dogs.

“We just grab a little bag, put some dog food in it and throw it through the window and hope that they eat it,” Avalos said.

A note that appears to be from San Diego Animal Services was taped to the front door of the house on Saturday.

NBC 7 reached out to animal services, but they had no comment on the ongoing investigation.

“I hope the authorities do something about this and that they react quickly because something bad can happen to them,” Avalos said.