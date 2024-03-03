Family and friends mourn loss of 28-year-old dentist shot and killed in El Cajon

Family and friends of Dr. Benjamin Harouni, the 28-year-old man killed in Thursday's El Cajon dental office shooting, gathered for his funeral on Sunday.

“We are here gathered to mourn the tragic and untimely death of Benjamin Harouni,” Beverly Hills City Councilmember Sharona Nazarian said.

Loved ones consoled each other and shared memories they have of Harouni.

“He cared for others, and he dedicated his life to others. We have lost a tremendous person. One who was so kind,” Chabad of Downtown San Diego's Rabbi Zalman Carlebach said.

A man opened fire inside Smile Plus Dentistry on Feb. 29, killing Harouni and injuring two others.

Mohammed Abdulkareem, a 29-year-old El Cajon resident, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting later that night, El Cajon police said.

Some people in the community are concerned about the motives of the shooting.

"Given the heightened threat level facing the Jewish community, it is critical that all possible motives — including antisemitism — that led to the tragic murder of Benjamin Harouni be investigated," Fabienne Perlov, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in San Diego, wrote in a statement shared on X on Saturday.

An update from ADL San Diego on the murder of a member of the Jewish community in El Cajon. pic.twitter.com/4xuS8aWZi4 — ADL California (@ADLCalifornia) March 3, 2024

The El Cajon Police Department shared the following statement on X on Friday:

"The shooting at the dentist’s office [Thursday] is heartbreaking and traumatic for the families involved as well as our community at large. We understand there are concerns about the suspect’s motive. While we are still in the early stages of the investigation, we want to make it clear that there is no indication the attack was racially or politically motivated. As we continue to conduct a thorough investigation, we will keep the community informed of any new developments."

The family stressed that they are encouraging love during this time.

“The only thing that help us the belief in the divinity of the God we love and that we all have,” Harouni's uncle Daniel Sadigh said.