El Cajon police: Dental office killer is ‘disgruntled' customer who bought gun weeks ago

A man who opened fire inside an El Cajon dental office, killing one person and injuring two others, was a "disgruntled former customer" who purchased the gun used in the altercation just two weeks ago, El Cajon police said Friday.

Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29 of El Cajon, was taken into custody near Balboa Park Thursday after an hours-long manhunt for the white U-Haul truck he rented out of San Diego. ECPD said Friday that a tip from the public led police to 6th Avenue and Quince Street the truck was parked. Abdulkareem was found a short time later nearby. Several loaded handgun magazines and a loaded handgun, which had been purchased just two weeks before the shooting, were inside the pickup, investigators said Friday.

While El Cajon police said Abdulkareem was a disgruntled patient, the exact motive was not known for the shooting inside the Smile Plus dental office at 480 N. Magnolia Ave. around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

El Cajon police arrived to the scene to find three victims with gunshot wounds. First responders could be seen giving CPR to a man on the ground. The man, who has not yet been identified, was later pronounced dead.

Another man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Their current condition was not known but El Cajon police said they were "stable" Thursday night.

The U-Haul pickup truck used by the suspect was found by San Diego police near Balboa Park at Sixth Avenue and Quince Street on Feb. 29, 2024.

Jose Antonio identified his only daughter, Yareli, as one of the shooting victims. He says she is 27 years old and works in the front office of the dental office. He does not believe his daughter knew the shooter.

"My wife called me, and she said my daughter called her and that she is OK, but she was shot in the legs," Antonio told NBC 7.

The shooter fled the scene in a rented white U-Haul pickup truck with an Arizona license plate. El Cajon police were quickly able to capture an image of the vehicle with the city's Flock traffic-camera system and alert the public an "armed and dangerous" suspect was on the loose, the agency said in a news briefing.

Abdulkareem was booked into San Diego County Central Jail on multiple felony charges, including one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Further investigation into the incident may reveal additional felony charges.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting with the investigation, according to a spokesperson for ATF Los Angeles Field Division. FBI San Diego is also assisting as needed, the agency wrote in a statement to NBC 7.