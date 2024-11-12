A sleeping couple was injured when a car came crashing through the bedroom wall of their El Cajon home early Tuesday, officials said.

A speeding vehicle lost control on a curve along Jamacha Road shortly after 2 a.m., smashing its way into the couple's bedroom, El Cajon police said. When first responders arrived, the vehicle was about 80% embedded into the home.

The man and woman were transported to a nearby hospital with serious and minor injuries, respectively. A building inspector determined their home was not safe to live in, El Cajon police said.

The driver, a 26-year-old man conducted a series of sobriety tests at the scene and was subsequently released, police said. He was uninjured.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Speed on the curvy roadway was determined to be the cause of the crash.

City News Service contributed to this report.