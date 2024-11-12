car crash

El Cajon couple injured after speeding car crashes into their bedroom as they slept

Speed on the curvy roadway was determined to be the cause of the crash

By Christina Bravo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A sleeping couple was injured when a car came crashing through the bedroom wall of their El Cajon home early Tuesday, officials said.

A speeding vehicle lost control on a curve along Jamacha Road shortly after 2 a.m., smashing its way into the couple's bedroom, El Cajon police said. When first responders arrived, the vehicle was about 80% embedded into the home.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The man and woman were transported to a nearby hospital with serious and minor injuries, respectively. A building inspector determined their home was not safe to live in, El Cajon police said.

The driver, a 26-year-old man conducted a series of sobriety tests at the scene and was subsequently released, police said. He was uninjured.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Speed on the curvy roadway was determined to be the cause of the crash.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

car crash
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us