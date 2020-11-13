Eater San Diego: What Does the Purple Tier Mean for Local Restaurants?

San Diego County’s move into the state’s purple tier means big changes – again – for local restaurants. Indoor dining is once again out, and outdoor dining is (still) in. Eater San Diego breaks down that story and also shares other top news of the week from our food and drink scene.

San Diego County Restaurant Must Pause Indoor Service

This week, with COVID-19 cases rising, San Diego County fell back into California's most stringent tier, the purple or widespread tier. The state-mandated restrictions will impact local restaurants, which must comply and cease indoor dining by Saturday morning. Outdoor seating as well as takeout and delivery are still allowed. The purple tier will impact San Diego restaurants in this way for at least three weeks. In the red tier -- the level the county was on before this -- indoor dining was allowed at 25% capacity. With cooler temps, the shift to purple and move back to all-outdoor dining may complicate things for local eateries already struggling to make ends meet in the middle of the pandemic. We talk a bit about this on our Scene in San Diego podcast.

Downtown Bar Finds Sweet Spot in Middle of Pandemic

On the latest Scene in San Diego podcast, the co-owner of Metl Bar & Restaurant shares how the Gaslamp bar has pivoted to survive the downturn, creating a line of boozy ice creams that have spawned Metl Cocktail Creamery. The frozen treats have become a lifeline during difficult times and could be the future of the business. Listen to our podcast here or below:

Outdoor Barbecue Joint and Craft Distillery Enter Barrio Logan

Thorn Brewing Co. is now sharing its 40,000-square-foot space in Barrio Logan with several new businesses. Scheduled to debut next week is Sideyard BBQ by HottMess, an all-outdoor eatery specializing in Texas-style barbecue. It'll be joined by ReBru, a distillery that uses surplus beer as the basis for its spirits as well as a cocktail bar, with a woodfired pizzeria to follow.

Local Ramen Noodle Company Changes Direction

Family-owned Fuji Ramen, which has operated a ramen noodle factory in Chula Vista for over 30 years, has shifted from exclusively working with Southern California eateries to selling directly to the public. Seeking to boost business, the company is now offering fresh ramen noodles at local farmer's markets and at drop-off points in Mira Mesa and Chula Vista.

Black-Owned Vegan Cookie Company Opens First Storefront

Buoyed by support from the Black Lives Matter movement, Maya's Cookies has become the top Black-owned and woman-owned vegan cookie company in the U.S. Previously a fixture at local farmer's markets, the company has expanded to launch its first retail shop in Grantville with the aim of taking its business to the national stage.

