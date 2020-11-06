Eater San Diego: Michelin Guide Recognizes 5 San Diego Restaurants

Despite the challenges of our current times, San Diego’s culinary scene continues to innovate and expand. And people are watching. They are noticing. The prestigious Michelin Guide honored 20 restaurants around California as “new discoveries,” and 25% of the eateries on the list were from right here, America’s Finest City. Eater San Diego shares the scoop on that story, plus other tasty tidbits from our local food and drink scene.

Prestigious Restaurant Guide Reveals San Diego Honorees

The esteemed Michelin Guide, which chose not to publish its 2020 California edition, did not award any stars or official ratings to restaurants this year. However, the organization chose to honor 20 restaurants around the state as new discoveries, including five San Diego spots spanning different parts of the county. So which local eateries made the list? Morning Glory (Little Italy); Tuetano Taqueria (San Ysidro); Dija Mara (Oceanside); Soichi Sushi (University Heights); Sushi Tadokoro (Old Town). Read all about this here.

Where to Dine-In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving in San Diego

Thanksgiving festivities might be a little different this year, but local restaurants are still gearing up to make it a delicious holiday. Whether you chose to dine-in or celebrate at home, Eater offers curated map of eateries around San Diego that are offering decadent multi-course dinners or comforting take-away meals. Reservations are required regardless of whether you’ll be ordering in or eating on-site so plan accordingly.

‘Top Chef’ Alum Returns With Signature Resort Restaurant

Chef Claudette Zepeda (El Jardin, Bracero) is back with a new project that will anchor the Alila Marea Beach Resort in Encinitas, a luxury boutique hotel scheduled to open in early 2021. Called Vaga, the waterfront restaurant will have a menu that Zepeda says will reflect the diversity of cuisines and cultures found in San Diego. The chef will also oversee a cafe and poolside bar.

Central Vietnamese Cuisine Lands on Convoy Street

Kearny Mesa's latest restaurant addition spotlights the regional dishes of central Vietnam. Named after a well-known city, Da Nang Corner specializes in bun bo hue, a famous spicy noodle soup as well as popular frog noodles, pho, and broken rice. Its owner plans to franchise the concept, hoping to expand to Escondido or San Marcos.

Fig Tree Café Expanding to the East Village

The owner of Breakfast Republic, Breakfast Company, and Eggies is growing his morning eats empire by multiplying another of his brands, Fig Tree Café. With existing locations in Pacific Beach and Liberty Station, the eatery is coming to the East Village by Spring 2021 with a daytime menu of breakfast and brunch favorites.

