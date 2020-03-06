Eater San Diego: Kaiserhof, An OB Institution, Set for TV Makeover

A longtime Ocean Beach restaurant is getting a makeover in front of the cameras. Eater San Diego shares that story, plus other top news of the week from our local food and drink scene.

OB's Kaiserhof Readies for Food Network Makeover

After more than 30 years in operation, longtime German American restaurant Kaiserhof will get an overhaul from the Food Network show, “Restaurant Impossible.” The show’s team will be in San Diego next week to revamp the eatery and its menu, with the reopening scheduled for March 18. Kaiserhof, located on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, is a family-owned Bavarian tavern specializing in authentic German food. A producer for the show told Eater they don’t plan on changing the style of food served.

Graze by Sam the Cooking Guy Debuts in Little Italy

Popular YouTube star and cookbook author Sam "The Cooking Guy” Zien has launched a second eatery in Little Italy. Graze by Sam the Cooking Guy is modeled after Zien's own home, with a living room-like atmosphere and a menu of shareable plates. The space also includes a full bar and retail shop for beer and wine.

Bayfront Speakeasy Lands at InterContinental Hotel

San Diego's largest speakeasy opens next week inside the downtown’s luxury InterContinental Hotel. Garibaldi features a hidden entrance and an outdoor bar with bay views. The cocktail program is inspired by Italian spirits, and the speakeasy also features a full-fledged restaurant serving Sardinian cuisine including handmade pasta and seafood.

Mexican-Style Frozen Treats Arrive in Little Italy

Holy Paleta has expanded from Bonita, opening a second shop on India Street in Little Italy. Specializing in Mexican paletas (frozen, handcrafted popsicles), the menu features a rotating array of treats customized with various toppings and sauces, with flavors that include vegan options.

Where to Brunch Right Now in San Diego

Brunching is a favorite local pastime, so let’s dive into a guide to 20 top brunch spots around town. The offerings range from bottomless mimosa bonanzas to virtuous healthy alternatives. Start weekends off right with savory egg dishes or sweet pancake stacks, paired with coffee or a cocktail. The choice is yours.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.