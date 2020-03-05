ShamROCK 2020 to Paint Downtown San Diego Green

A St. Patrick’s Day staple in downtown San Diego returns this month: ShamROCK 2020. There will be live music, Irish jig-offs, virtual reality axe throwing and even green beer.

In its 26th year, the annual block party draws thousands to downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter to celebrate the Irish holiday. This year, the festive fun runs from 2 p.m. to midnight on March 14.

The celebration – which includes 50,000-square-feet of bright green astroturf covering the roads – spans the blocks between 5th and 7th avenues and E and G streets.

Road closures will be in effect so revelers can walk along the turf throughout the night, enjoying deals from select bars and restaurants and, of course, the most rockin’ part of the party: live music.

The 21+ street festival features three Irish-themed stages dubbed “The Pint,” “The Pub” and “The Clover,” each featuring different Celtic bands, Irish rock, and DJs.

This year’s music lineup includes the likes of the Young Dubliners, the EC Twins and James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules.

ShamROCK organizers expect approximately 15,000 revelers to attend this year’s event. General admission tickets cost $59 through March 13 and then $69 on the day of the event.

Organizers encourage attendees to plan for a safe ride home after the event. They will also have a designated spot for ridesharing services like Lyft and Uber to drop off and pick up party-goers.

If you do plan on driving, there is $10 parking at Horton Plaza for attendees, also available during online checkout.

ShamROCK's website said it gives 100 percent of the event's proceeds to the Gaslamp Quarter Historial Foundation, a nonprofit working to preserve and protect the area's history.