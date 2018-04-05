Eater San Diego: James Coffee Co. Expands; New Mexican Eateries Emerge

In honor of National Burrito Day, we have a few new Mexican food eateries to tell you about. Plus, a popular coffee company is expanding. Eater San Diego shares those details, plus other top stories of the week from our food and drink scene.

James Coffee Co. Adds Two New Locations

The local craft coffee company has launched a new coffee bar at their production roasting facility near Middletown off of Pacific Highway. Next month, the local roaster will start running the coffee program at downtown's Biga Restaurant, which will concurrently roll out a new breakfast menu.



North Park Eatery Will Specialize in Rolled Tacos

Scheduled to launch in May, El Tianguis Rolled Taquitos will serve a concise menu focused on the favorite taco shop snack. Based on housemade corn tortillas, the rolled taco filling will range from classic shredded beef to a vegetarian version.

Southern and Cajun Cuisine Coming to Little Italy

Opening in early April on India Street is Pamela's Kitchen, whose chef/owner will be cooking up authentic Southern family recipes including gumbo, fried chicken, meatloaf, and fresh vegetable side dishes. Offering beer and wine, the eatery will also have occasional live piano music.

South Park's Getting a New Cocktail Bar and Eatery

Slated to touch down this summer on a busy corner in South Park is Fernside, a family-friendly spot that feature two sidewalk patios. The all-purpose bar and eatery will offer craft cocktails and a casual menu based on salads, wings, burgers, and more.

Baja Med-Inspired Food and Drink Headed to the Gaslamp

Coming this spring to the Gaslamp is Juan Tequila, a new restaurant from the owners of El Zarape, a well-established Mexican eatery. The upscale space plans to serve small plates centered around Baja Med cuisine and cocktails fueled by tropical fruit and agave spirits.

