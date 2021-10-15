Eater San Diego: A Taste of the Valle de Guadalupe Arrives in Oceanside

Celebrating the many layers and flavors of Mexican food and wine, the new restaurant, Valle, opens at the Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside this weekend. Eater San Diego has the scoop, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Acclaimed Mexican Chef Brings a Slice of Baja to Oceanside

Chef Roberto Alcocer of the lauded Malva Cocina de Baja debuts his first stateside project this weekend at Oceanside’s Mission Pacific Hotel. Called Valle, the fine-dining restaurant with Michelin ambitions is positioned as an embassy of Baja cuisine, showcasing some of the region's best ingredients. Eater San Diego has your first look at the space and, of course, the food here.

Iconic Mission Bay Site Revived as Vegan Café

A landmark ‘60s era building in Mission Bay, formerly a visitors center, has been renewed and reopened into a complex that includes a new vegan coffee shop, beach boutique, and urban vineyard. Also in the works: A wood-fired pizzeria and wine bar.

New to San Diego's Little Italy neighbor is Wolfie's Carousel Bar, a restaurant with a unique centerpiece: a carousel bar that slowly rotates.

All-in-One Market, Café, and Bar Opens in Encinitas

Mrkt Space is North County's new gathering spot, spanning a gourmet market and an all-day café and restaurant with a menu that ranges from breakfast toasts to Italian flatbreads and charcuterie boards. Look for more locations to pop-up in La Jolla and Rancho Santa Fe.

Urban Winery Expands to Liberty Station and Oceanside

Carruth Cellars, San Diego's largest urban winery, is moving its production hub from Solana Beach to Oceanside where it will operate a tasting room alongside a brewery and mobile food vendors. The winery is also planning a massive tasting room and restaurant for Liberty Station which should open next spring.

