East Village Water Main Break Causes Flooding, Road Closures

A water main break is causing flooding in the East Village in downtown San Diego at the intersection of 11th Avenue and A Street, the San Diego Police Department said.

City officials say a water main broke around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when road crews were working on the area. The cause of the water break is not immediately known, SDPD said.

WATCH: A water main break tore thru the road at the intersection of 11th Ave & A St in East Village, causing flooding & road closures. Water has carried sand & rock down the street into this Shell station lot. Crews still working on shutting water off

Caltrans San Diego says the connector ramps from the 163 northbound to Interstate-5 are all closed and traffic southbound is down to one lane.

There are also several traffic lights out in the surrounding blocks. SDG&E trucks are working on fixing them, but NBC 7 hasn't been able to confirm that the outages were caused by the water main break.

The owner of the shell gas station at this major intersection, Karen Brown, says she had no choice but to shut down all the pumps once water dripped into the underground fuel tanks.

"Obviously cost us a lot of money every time we have to shut down and I have to have somebody come suck all the water out of all the pumps," Brown said. "It's interesting trying to watch them all try to figure out how to shut it off. Nobody's had success yet."

City officials have not yet released the exact cause of the break, and say the number of water customers affected is still not known. Crews from the City's Public Utilities Department are in the process of shutting it down. There is still no update on when water will be turned back on for residents in this area, SDPD said.

No other information was immediately available.