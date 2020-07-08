East County Driver Who Flies Nazi Flag From SUV Speaks to NBC 7

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating an alleged attack on a man accused of driving around in Alpine with a large Nazi flag strapped to his SUV.

NBC 7 caught up with the man who flies the flag.

Jesus Seineke said he was beaten, verbally abused and had his Nazi flag vandalized in the parking lot of a Rite Aid in the middle of the afternoon.

Seineke, father of two young children, works in community service and makes no apology for his beliefs. He said he’s a one man protest against what much of the rest of the country is demonstrating for.

“I am in total opposition of Black Lives Matter or supporting anything to do with gays,” Seineke said.

At home, Seineke keeps his Nazi flag out of sight to avoid retaliation, but while driving around town it is strapped to his back hatch. The widely recognized flag is getting a lot of attention.

"Sometimes when I see it I think, ‘Oh my God, what is happening here,” Alpine resident Nycki Koch said.

Seineke’s flag also caught the attention of two people outside Rite Aid on June 28. He said a man ripped the flag off his SUV. They argued, then a woman physically attacked him. The two eventually left together and Seineke wasn't injured.

Fellow Alpine resident Jerry Bulinski thinks Seineke might be asking for trouble by driving around with a Nazi flag.

“It just represents the wrong ideals. It’s just a horrible part of history and it shouldn't be celebrated,” he said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department said deputies are investigating the incident as battery and vandalism. Seineke doesn’t know the people involved and doubts they'll be identified.