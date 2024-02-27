Small earthquake shakes San Diego desert communities

Some desert residents were startled by a small earthquake on Tuesday afternoon.
The small quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0, struck 11 miles north of Borrego Springs and 17.5 miles south-southwest of La Quinta, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The event occurred at 2:50 p.m. at a depth of 7.2 miles.
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Copyright CNS - City News Service