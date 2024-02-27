earthquake

Small earthquake shakes San Diego desert communities

The quake registered a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 about 11 miles north of Borrego Springs

By Eric S. Page

Some desert residents were startled by a small earthquake on Tuesday afternoon.

The small quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0, struck 11 miles north of Borrego Springs and 17.5 miles south-southwest of La Quinta, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The event occurred at 2:50 p.m. at a depth of 7.2 miles.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

