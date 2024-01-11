E-bike popularity presents new challenges for CHP

One of the California Highway Patrol's main areas of focus is making sure drivers are following the rules of the road. But did you know that includes electric bicycles?

With the new year, CHP is ramping up efforts to bring awareness of e-bike safety, but they're running into some challenges along the way.

"They’re fun, they are a lot easier to ride than a regular bike, they go fast and kids they love them, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said. "But they’re constantly adding new features, which is making it a bit of a challenge to educate on how to safely maneuver them."

Electric bicycles are street-legal in California, and generally can go between 20 to 28 miles per hour max speed. They can go on public roads, just like non-motorized bicycles. But they’re still pretty new, and crashes have happened.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

So, the CHP is ramping up awareness and education by developing an online and in-person training program that offers information on e-bike safety, emergency maneuver skills, rules of the road, and laws related to e-bikes.

“New technology comes out. New bikes, faster, kids are getting on them at a much younger age, kids are going much faster. Keeping up with technology in some cases is a challenge. The California Highway Patrol is up to that challenge and going to be educating as best we can,” said Officer Jake Sanchez with the CHP.

CHP is also keeping a watchful eye on what’s new and popular, as more technology continues to change the game when it comes to safety.

Officers are also setting up visits to schools and classrooms, hoping to spread the word, especially making sure kids are wearing helmets, which is required by law. Popularity with e-bikes is soaring among teens.