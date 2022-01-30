Due to COVID-19 Cases, Schedule Changes Go Into Effect at Some MTS Routes

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), which has been hit hard by COVID-19, will reduce the frequency on some of their bus routes starting Sunday.

“It’s not gonna really affect me in a bad or negative way,” said San Diegan Bruce Fragger.



Some MTS workers explained the effort it has taken to maintain the schedule as some have been working 6 day work weeks to maintain routes.

“We were getting a good amount of call-offs,” MTS Bus Drive Brent DeMoss said.

The following routes will have temporary schedule reductions due to a shortage of drivers:

Weekend: Routes 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 215, 225, 701, 815,

929, 933/934, and 955

929, 933/934, and 955 Saturday: Routes 2, 6, and 7

Sunday: Route 7

For these routes the wait time will change to:

Some periods of 10-12-min. frequency will operate with a 12-15-min. frequency instead.

Some periods of 15-min. frequency will operate with a 20-min. frequency instead.

Some periods of 20-min. frequency will operate with a 30-minute frequency instead.

Some school-related tripper services may not operate.

Routes 712L and 854X remain suspended, and some Route 709L trips may not

operate depending on the availability of drivers, MTS said.

Earlier this month, more than 100 BREEZE bus routes were also canceled because of staffing issues due to COVID-19, according to the North County Transit District.

The MTS trolley service will not be affected by the latest schedule changes.

The MTS schedule can be found here.