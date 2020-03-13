Mission Valley

Driver Steals Merchandise After Slamming Truck Into Verizon Store: PD

A witness told police the driver slammed the vehicle into the store then proceeded to steal some products

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A pickup truck backed into a Verizon Wireless store in Mission Valley on Friday, March 13, 2020 and the driver got out to steal some merchandise.
NBC 7

A pickup truck backed into a Verizon Wireless store in Mission Valley on Friday, March 13, 2020 and the driver got out to steal some merchandise.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A burglar rammed a pickup truck into a Verizon Wireless store in Mission Valley then stole some merchandise before leaving the scene in a getaway car overnight, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The burglary was reported at about 3:40 a.m. when a witness told police they saw a truck back into a Verizon store. Shortly after, the driver got out of the vehicle and stole some products before leaving in another car waiting by.

Video of the scene showed a black pickup truck inside the store, surrounded by shattered glass as investigators assess the scene. Several phone cases and other merchandise could be seen scattered on the ground.

Local

coronavirus 19 hours ago

San Diego Sports Impacted by Coronavirus

coronavirus Mar 11

SDSU Expediting Transition to Virtual Class Schedule

A detailed description of the driver was not immediately available. It is unclear how many products he or she stole.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are continuing to search for the thief and getaway driver.

This article tagged under:

Mission ValleyInvestigationVerizonburglarytheif
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us