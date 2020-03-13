Driver Steals Merchandise After Slamming Truck Into Verizon Store: PD

A burglar rammed a pickup truck into a Verizon Wireless store in Mission Valley then stole some merchandise before leaving the scene in a getaway car overnight, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The burglary was reported at about 3:40 a.m. when a witness told police they saw a truck back into a Verizon store. Shortly after, the driver got out of the vehicle and stole some products before leaving in another car waiting by.

Video of the scene showed a black pickup truck inside the store, surrounded by shattered glass as investigators assess the scene. Several phone cases and other merchandise could be seen scattered on the ground.

A detailed description of the driver was not immediately available. It is unclear how many products he or she stole.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are continuing to search for the thief and getaway driver.