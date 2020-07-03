SDPD

Driver Sought in Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash in Chollas Creek

By City News Service

generic police car lights SDPD

A pedestrian in his 40s was killed Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the Chollas Creek area of San Diego.

The crash occurred in the 5300 block of Chollas Parkway at 1 a.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined an unknown "racer type" vehicle with a loud muffler was driving at a high rate of speed southbound on Chollas Parkway when it struck the pedestrian and carried him for an unknown distance before he was thrown off, Heims said.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: New Business Restrictions Or Closures Expected Next Week

coronavirus 57 mins ago

How to Catch COVID-19

The driver of the vehicle stopped for a moment, then fled, according to SDPD.

The victim died at the scene, Heims said.

The suspect vehicle was last seen going southbound on 54th Street.

San Diego police Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

This article tagged under:

SDPDSan Diegohit and run
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us