shooting

Driver Shot While Traveling on I-805 in La Jolla

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Generic image of sirens from a police cruiser.
NBC 7

Law enforcement is investigating after authorities received a call from someone who reported being shot at while driving on the freeway overnight.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, a gunshot victim called the Carlsbad Police Department and told officers he was hit by gunfire while traveling on northbound Interstate 805 near La Jolla Village Drive. Police said the victim drove home after the shooting.

Details on where the driver was shot and how severe his wounds are were not available. Police did not release the victim’s name.

A description of a possible suspect vehicle was not immediately provided. The investigation is ongoing by the California Highway Patrol.


This article tagged under:

shootingInvestigationla jollaCHPCalifornia Highway Patrol
