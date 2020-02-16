Driver Shot in Arm on CA-125 Near La Mesa

The California Highway Patrol said a motorist was shot in the arm while driving through La Mesa on Interstate 8 and then state Route 125, leading to several highway closures Saturday night.

The unidentified victim was driving eastbound on I-8 near Waring Road at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver of an unknown vehicle began firing a gun at the victim, CHP Officer Salvador Castro said.

Once the victim was on northbound state Route 125, the suspect again began to fire multiple rounds, striking the victim once in his arm, Castro said. The suspect fled the scene and had not been located as of Sunday afternoon.

The victim was able to drive himself home in the Grantville area where someone called for help.

Castro said the victim was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was expected to recover from his wound.

While investigating the shooting, CHP officers determined that the victim allegedly was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Castro said. He was then placed under arrest.

Because of the locational length of the incident, CHP closed lanes on on-ramps and a stretch of the highway. All lanes have since reopened.

Investigators were seen scanning the dark areas with flashlights on the closed highway.

The investigation is ongoing.

Castro asked anybody with information regarding the suspect vehicle or the shooting to call the San Diego CHP office at (858) 293-6000.