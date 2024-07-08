Driver of vehicle pulled from San Diego Bay may be tied to La Jolla stabbing: Police

First responders pulled a vehicle out of the San Diego Bay Monday whose driver was believed to be connected to a stabbing in La Jolla.

The Honda Accord was pulled out of the bay near the USS Midway Museum at about 5:30 a.m. San Diego police believe the driver, who died in the crash, is connected to an incident hours earlier at the Shoal La Jolla Beach hotel on La Jolla Boulevard.

At that scene, a man stabbed a woman, an SDPD spokesperson said. The woman was hospitalized and her current condition was not known.

The stabbing suspect, possibly a receptionist at the hotel, fled the scene and about 30 minutes later, police received a call about a vehicle driving off the Navy Pier and into the San Diego Bay.

Investigators believe the two scenes to be connected.

Gio Martinez and his group called 911 after witnessing the vehicle go off the pier.

"We heard the car doing burnouts, donuts down the street and Downtown by the buildings over there and we heard it gassing into the parking lot," Martinez said. "We thought they were gonna come in here and do donuts too, but instead like 80 miles an hour they just went straight into the water. It did not stop. There was no brakes."

Martinez said the car started to sink slowly but within 10 minutes it was fully submerged.

SDPD said one person was found dead in the vehicle.

Police remained at the scene through the morning to investigate the incident. The vehicle was pulled from the bay at around 5:30 a.m.